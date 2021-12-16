TCARE, Inc. Partners with Sagewell Financial

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCARE, Inc. the national leader in caregiver support and aging-in-place technology solutions, announced its partnership with Sagewell Financial. Sagewell offers financial security for older adults through personalized benefits and online banking. TCARE provides an evidence-based data analytics platform to help reduce family caregiver burnout and is the current leader in providing home safety assessments for elders around the world.

TCARE continues to further position itself as the leading provider of social determination of health services for families and financial peace of mind for elders and their caregivers, as part of this partnership.

"We recognize the numerous hurdles caregivers face when supporting their loved ones and are proud to continue growing our significant support offerings by partnering with Sagewell. Sagewell's impressive technology and high-level personalized service experience will provide banking and financial wellness solutions that are so greatly needed by family caregivers," said Ali Ahmadi, CEO of TCARE, Inc. "There is strong momentum within both companies for growth within this industry, so it is a very natural partnership that we look forward to amplifying."

"One in three caregivers in America is over 65. We know how much time and effort is involved in caring for a loved one. So, we built Sagewell to offer personalized expert support, thoughtful financial products and accessible technology to help aging caregivers more easily manage their own finances because they dedicate so much of their time caring for others," said Sam Zimmerman, CEO of Sagewell Financial.



In addition to this partnership, TCARE, Inc. has also acquired Ruby Home Services, Inc. Ruby provides software and tech-enabled services that empower seniors to age safely at home. Leveraging Ruby's technology, TCARE can provide tools to both boost senior independence and continue to make strides towards enhancing caregiver solutions.

For more information about TCARE, visit www. tcare.ai

About TCARE, Inc

TCARE, based in St. Louis, MO, is an innovative aging-in-place solutions company. TCARE provides benefits and resources for caregivers, reducing stress and preventing caregiver burnout. TCARE has delivered $20 million in annual savings for Washington State's Medicaid budget, leading to its solution becoming legislatively mandated, and has been validated by industry leaders in aging, healthcare, and fintech. TCARE has been recognized since 2007 for the innovative technological solutions it continues to provide. To learn more information about TCARE and its solutions, visit www. tcare.ai

