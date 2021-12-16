Thorne HealthTech's First-of-Its-Kind 'Wellth Report' Reveals Shifts in Individuals' Health Behaviors with Ripple Effects for the Healthcare Industry and Broader Workforce

The 2021 Wellth Report explores how the needs of consumers have changed due to the pandemic, specifically related to sleep quality and stress

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today released findings from their national longitudinal study, the 2021 Wellth Report, which explores how the health and wellness priorities of consumers have shifted during COVID-19.

More than half (67%) of survey respondents reveal they continue to experience the negative impacts of COVID-19 on their personal health and wellness over the past year and a half. However, there is momentum building among adults, particularly millennials, toward adopting new solutions to improve their health. In fact, an overwhelming majority (89%) of respondents tried to improve at least one area of their health in the past 12 months, momentum that continues when they set future health goals.

"At Thorne HealthTech, we've long believed in a future-focused approach to health," said CEO of Onegevity, a Thorne HealthTech division, Dr. Nathan Price. "Preventative care is critical for improving life span and quality of life. The Wellth Report makes clear that many are experiencing burn-out and exhaustion, and that taking back control starts with prevention."

Despite the strong desire to lead a healthier lifestyle, sleep quality and mental health remain major challenges for adults. Although both women and millennials are facing higher levels of stress and anxiety, millennials are making more progress in managing stress. Fifty-five percent of adults rate their sleep quality as fair or poor and 38% rate their mental health as fair or poor, and these numbers are higher for women, younger individuals, and those in lower income brackets. Respondents articulated how stress is negatively impacting all aspects of their health and wellness, including sleep quality – and vice versa. The 2021 Wellth Report also found:

Millennials (40%), women (47%), and individuals with annual income of less than $50K (47%) are far less likely than their counterparts to believe their sleep quality is within their control. Similarly, millennials (36%), women (47%), and individuals with annual income less than $50K (43%) are also less likely to believe their stress level is within their control.

Two in five Americans report feeling stressed more than half of the time, and of these three in five report feeling well-rested less than half the time – a significant increase from benchmark study six months prior.

Looking ahead to the next six months, over one-third rank improving sleep quality and reducing stress levels among their top three health and wellness priorities.

"The Wellth Report further shows the need for data-driven, personalized solutions for consumers who are actively searching for tools to help them prioritize their health and wellbeing," says Thorne HealthTech CEO, Paul Jacobson. "Younger generations are leading the trend here, placing a renewed emphasis on their health and wellbeing during the past two years. Although consumers want to be more engaged in their health, it can be overwhelming knowing where to begin to make improvements – we want to empower them to make changes now that will pay off in the future."

The findings and implications of the 2021 Wellth Report will be discussed on December 16 at 2:00 p.m. EST in partnership with INC. Registration for the virtual webinar is available here. Paul Jacobson and Dr. Nathan Price will distill the findings from the report, speak to current trends in health and wellness, and provide those concrete steps businesses can take to future-proof their businesses and ensure a healthy and productive workforce. For more information about Thorne HealthTech and findings from the 2021 Wellth Report, read here.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing the world's most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands — Thorne and Onegevity — provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

Methodological Notes

The Thorne Wellth Report Survey was conducted by Edelman Data and Intelligence (https://www.edelmandxi.com/) among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. A benchmark survey was conducted between June 7-15, 2021, and a follow-up tracker took place between September 7-16, 2021. The 15-minute online survey asked 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older questions regarding their current and future health and wellness aspirations, specifically focusing on sleep and stress levels.

Survey results are always subject to some degree of sampling variation. The margin of error for this study is 2.2 percent calculated at the 95-percent confidence interval, meaning that if the survey were conducted 100 times, the percentage of a given response will range 95 percent of the time between 47.8 and 52.2.

