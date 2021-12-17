HOTEL GREYSTONE REVIVES INNOVATIVE HOSPITALITY DURING ART WEEK IN MIAMI BEACH

Hotel Greystone, An Expression Of Miami Beach's Past, Present, And Future Hosts Top Art Week Events and is Open for Booking During The Festive Holiday Season

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated on Collins Avenue, in the heart of the cultural crossroads that is Miami Beach, the historic and iconic, art deco Hotel Greystone welcomed a host of cultural zeitgeists during Miami Art Week.

Hotel Greystone, new to Miami Beach , hosts top Art Week events and is open for booking during the festive holiday season

THE FACE notes, "Hotel Greystone is the place to be this season." The property held an intimate dinner at Sérêvène, the property's signature Japanese French restaurant led by Award-winning Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti. Co-hosted by THE FACE and New York's Nicola Vassell Gallery, art-world attendees included Charles Moore, Ming Smith, Tiona Nekki McClodden, and Courtney Willis Blair who all gathered to share their excitement about Nicola Vassell Gallery's inaugural Miami exhibition entitled Color Vaults. As Vogue accurately highlights, "while the rest of Miami was experiencing a bit of sensory overload, the dinner was an oasis that excluded the sheer exuberance of the week."

Hotel Greystone continued the week's festivities at Greystone Bar, raising a glass to the new issue of THE FACE featuring Adele on the cover. With DJ Hank Korsan spinning vintage grooves, the likes of spoken word poet and activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal and FACE Council members Acyde, Tremaine Emory, and Zainab Jama in attendance, along with curated cocktails.

Whitewall Magazine and Hatje Cantz publishing hosted an evening celebrating Loris Greaud's monograph The Unplayed Notes & The Underground Sculpture Park - 2012-2020 perched above Collins Ave. at the hotel's rooftop. The intimate event with cityscape views included a special live performance by France's top contemporary artist Loris Greud and Sonic Youth's Lee Ronaldo. Notable attendees included Stefan Bruggemann, Pamela Golbin, Ian Luna, Jérôme Sans, and Thurston Moore poolside to revel in the sound-based showcase combining the conceptual artist's practice with the musical talents of Ranaldo.

Located in the historic Collins Park neighborhood, Hotel Greystone is led by the award-winning Salt Hotels in partnership with B Group Capital, and fuses intimate spaces, innovative cuisine, and a hyperlocal ethos. The curated atmosphere creates the perfect conditions for people, art, music, and fine dining to transcend the predictable, and manifest the uncommon.

"The vibe, energy, and eclectic mix of people in Miami create one of the most interesting and dynamic centers in America," said David Bowd Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Salt Hotels. "The Greystone is a historic landmark off Collins Park, within steps of the beach and a true boutique hotel amongst much larger and imposing buildings. Inside the energy is as vibrant as the community with nightly programming, amazing cuisine, and inventive beverages – with the facilities of a large resort but the intimate service and attention to detail of a small boutique."

By day, Hotel Greystone's airy and welcoming corner lobby invites guests 21+, offering gathering areas, tucked away from the street scene, whilst at night the clink of crystal and melody of piano players take over Greystone Bar. Built-in 1939, the property is one of architect Henry Hohauser's iconic contributions to the area. Hotel Greystone comprises 91 rooms and suites, including a number of penthouse suites with private terraces featuring hot tubs and vista views.

ABOUT SALT HOTELS

Founded in 2014 by Chief Executive Officer David Bowd (formerly of Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, The Mercer in New York, and the Chiltern Firehouse in London) and Chief Creative Officer Kevin O'Shea (Formerly of Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Morgans Hotel Group), Salt Hotels' award-winning approach to hospitality has set new standards in design and guest experience. In 2021, the brand is already slated to launch Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York—an opening cited by Vogue and Architectural Digest as one of the year's most anticipated. The company provides comprehensive services in hotel management, design & development, creative services, sales & marketing, revenue management, food & beverage development and management, and human resources. The company created Salt House Inn and Eben House in Provincetown, MA to acclaim and launched two projects at the forefront of Asbury Park, NJ's renaissance: The Asbury and Asbury Ocean Club. In 2014, the group relaunched Shelter Island's famed The Chequit.

ABOUT B GROUP CAPITAL

B Group Capital is a Dallas based multi-family office fund that operates under a keiretsu system. The fund makes concentrated investments in public markets, specializing in a variety of healthcare therapeutics opportunities including biotechnology, genetic sequencing, cell & gene therapy, and gene editing. In parallel with its public markets portfolio, B Group Capital oversees a variety of private operating companies across consumer, industrials, media, and hospitality.

