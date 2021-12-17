ScienceMedia Becomes the Exclusive Partner for Worldwide Clinical Trials' On-Demand Therapeutic Training Needs Industry's Leading Global Mid-Sized CRO Licenses SMi Source Clinical and Medical-Science Learning Library

SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia, the leader in protocol compliance management, has entered into a multi-year license agreement with Worldwide Clinical Trials ("Worldwide") for SMi Source, the largest mobile-enabled disease state and clinical educator.

Industry’s Leading Global Mid-Sized CRO Licenses SMi Source Clinical and Medical Science Learning Library.

License will translate to cleaner data and deliverables for WCT's sponsors and engaged development for their employees.

With over 400 full courses and 16,000+ microlearning topics, SMi Source features a Netflix-like interface, combining Google-type search results with continuously updated accurate, reliable, and referenced PhD-level multimedia learning content. The mobile-enabled science library is used by five of the top 10 Clinical Research Organizations and is approaching over 1,000,000 views in 2021 alone.

"We are excited about the partnership with ScienceMedia and the support SMi Source will provide to our global operational teams. Having access to quick, trusted, current, and fully-referenced medical and science content is perfect for onboarding, foundational learning, and continuous training," states Joy Clark, Chief People Officer, Worldwide Clinical Trials. Clark further adds, "SMi Source is a great compliment to Worldwide's established training platform, translating to cleaner data and deliverables for our sponsors and engaged development for our valued employees."

As the industry's leading global, midsized, full-service CRO, Worldwide's team members will benefit from use of SMi Source to support training and comprehension as part of onboarding to a study/program or as quick refreshers for targeted, needs-based learning/continuous training. SMi Source helps increase clinical competency across the entire organization from CRAs to business development professionals.

"By leveraging SMi Source's extensive content library, Worldwide's resources can be freed to focus on science and trial execution knowing that they have a trusted resource accessible when needed," states ScienceMedia VP of Sales and Marketing, Malachi Bierstein. "I'm particularly pleased to see Worldwide also license the instructional design feature, which allows their staff to extract videos and images to be used in custom training or rapid course development."

To learn more about how SMi Source can help elevate employee competency, please follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

About ScienceMedia

For more than 25 years, ScienceMedia has been improving clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management platforms that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials is a global, midsize contract research organization (CRO) that provides top-performing preclinical and Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Founded in 1986 by physicians committed to advancing medical science, our full-service clinical experience ranges from early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase studies, post approval, and real-world evidence. Major therapeutic areas of focus include cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare diseases. With infrastructure spanning 60 countries and offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia and Asia, Worldwide is powered by its more than 2,600 employee experts.

Media Contacts:

ScienceMedia, Inc.

Jen Pfau

Director of Marketing

jpfau@sciencemedia.com

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Karen Hagens

VP, Global Corporate Communications

Karen.Hagens@worldwide.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ScienceMedia