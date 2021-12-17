Versatile Artificial Grass Creates a Multifunctional Backyard Landscape

WHITEFISH, Mo., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic turf's unparalleled durability and versatility mean that you really can have it all. One happy homeowner in Whitefish, Montana found this to be true when they had the pet-friendly backyard putting green of their dreams installed by Big Sky Greens & Grass. By utilizing three different synthetic turf products, each with its own unique functional benefits, Big Sky Greens & Grass achieved a breathtaking landscape design that checked all of their client's boxes.

Putting green installation in Whitefish, Montana by Big Sky Greens & Grass

Big Sky Greens & Grass recently installed 850 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's

Poly Putt 2-Tone , Everlast Pet Turf , and Everglade Spring in a backyard in Whitefish, MT. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone artificial grass, used for the putting green surface, features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 0.50 inches. With a 50-ounce face weight, it's the premier choice for replicating the feel of a professional putting green. Everlast Pet Turf, used for the fringe, features dual field green and olive green blade tones, with a 1-inch pile height and 60-ounce face weight that makes it extremely durable and perfect for homes with pets. Everglade Spring, used for the surrounding landscape turf, has field green and lime green blade tones with brown thatch. Its 1.625-inch pile height and 60-ounce face weight makes it ideal for homes with moderate foot traffic. All three SGW turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Big Sky Greens & Grass was tasked with creating a backyard putting green that could also accommodate their client's pup, Bailey Girl. With limited outdoor space, the putting green also needed to function as Bailey Girl's potty area, posing a unique challenge. In addition to installing a rapid drainage system that could efficiently flush away any pet waste, Big Sky Greens & Grass installed the turf products around the client's existing sprinkler system. This allowed the homeowners to quickly and easily rinse away all traces of pet waste and other bacteria by simply turning on the sprinklers. However, since all SGW synthetic turf products provide impressive drainage rates, they were still able to provide their client with a professional-grade putting green surface using Poly Putt 2-Tone synthetic grass.

Big Sky Greens & Grass is a family-run business serving Big Sky Country, Montana. After having two miracle babies, owner Jason Shuffler and his wife decided to settle down in their home state and offer their local customers the best synthetic grass products and installation services in the area. With more than two decades in the artificial grass industry, Shuffler and his team pride themselves on their professionalism and unparalleled installation quality. In the years to come, Big Sky Greens & Grass hopes to expand throughout Montana and the surrounding states.

Big Sky Greens & Grass is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for December 2021.

US Grass and Greens:

Big Sky Greens & Grass proudly serves Montana residents, offering premier residential and commercial synthetic grass installation. With over 20 years of experience in the synthetic turf industry, the Big Sky Greens & Grass team prides itself on its dedication to bringing clients' visions to life and providing the highest quality service. You can learn more about Big Sky Greens & Grass and view their other installations by visiting www.bigskygreensandgrass.com .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

