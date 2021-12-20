2021 Sustainability Report of Sai Life Sciences highlights the momentum gained in its Sustainability choices

Report developed as per Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards

Extensively deals with the company's response to the Covid-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO/ CDMO), today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. Developed as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the report highlights the momentum gained by the company in its Sustainability choices and elaborates on how the pandemic has helped it galvanise change in the organization, positively impacting its various stakeholders. Read the full report here.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "In a year that was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, we made tremendous progress in advancing our Sustainability agenda. The 2021 report describes the momentum we have gained in Sustainability because of the renewed thrust we have placed in this important sphere."

The 2021 Report underscores how the company's organizational transformation initiative, Sai Nxt helped it gain momentum on its sustainability choices while highlighting its progress on issues that are critical for its business and stakeholders.

- Exceeded target on the shift towards renewable energy sources

- Implemented 10 projects in energy management with cumulative savings of 1.3 million KWh/annum

- Strengthened adoption of green chemistry principles in process development

- Conducted multiple programmes engaging shop floor teams towards operational excellence - KPI monitoring, team effectiveness, Kaizens, rewards & recognition

- Received 5-Star rating for Excellence in EHS Practices at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) South awards 2019 & 2020

- Recognised as 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' (manufacturing site) at CII's National Energy Management Awards in 2021and 2020

- Won two awards at the prestigious 2021 Association for Talent Development – Excellence in Practice (ATD-EIP) awards.

The report also extensively deals with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and how the company dealt with the challenges to ensure employee health & safety and business continuity, while supporting the community in dealing with the pandemic.

SreeKrishna Chopperla, Sr Vice President and Head of HSE said, "The paramount challenge of 2021 was dealing with COVID 19 pandemic. As we improved our performance on various fronts, we also ensured that all our stakeholders got the necessary support and confidence in dealing with the pandemic. As we move forward, we are furthering our commitment to Sustainability with proactive measures such as becoming a signatory to UNGC, aligning to SA 8000 standards, ISO 50001 management standards and redefining our goals post FY 22."

Recent highlights that exemplify and validate the company's progress on Sustainability:

The 2021 Sustainability Report of Sai Life Sciences can be accessed here.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2200 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/

