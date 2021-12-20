At-A-Glance: What's New in 2022 in Asheville, N.C.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is an at-a-glance look at 22 (and then some!) transformational Blue Ridge travel stories for the year ahead. Beyond the "what's new" factor are the ever-inspiring histories, untold stories and trailblazers leading the way in the lively mountain city of Asheville, North Carolina.
The following story primer covers what's happening in Asheville in 2022. It also takes a deeper dive into the who and the why, with the aim of illuminating narratives.
Scan the "What's New in 2022" headlines below and click to jump to the full stories on ExploreAsheville.com. Check out the entire story primer here.
- Culture Connections: Black Wall Street AVL Opens a Maker, Art and Indie Business Hub in the River Arts District + A Chef's Connection to History at a Green Book-Era Landmark >>> Read more.
- Neighborhood to Watch: The Block — Asheville's Historical Black Business District — Spotlights History With Music, Makers, Flavors of the African Diaspora & New Trails for Travelers >>> Read more.
- Sustainable Spaces: Biltmore Honors the 200th Anniversary of the Birth of an American Landscape Luminary + Former River Guides Open a Sustainability-Minded A-Frame Adventureland Along One of the Oldest Rivers in the World >>> Read more.
- Expanding Food Culture: Global Flavors Take Root in Small Mountain Town + Culinary Creatives Bring Diverse Influences and a Food Festival With Depth >>> Read more.
- New Tours Curated by Experts: Behind the Scenes of a Radical Experiment in Education in Nearby Black Mountain, A Music Tour With a Soundtrack and a Dispensary Walkabout With a Culinary Twist >>> Read more.
- Major Sports News: Asheville's Back on the World Stage When the (Newly Named) "Billie Jean King Cup" Returns + A Blue Ridge Base for Female Olympians >>> Read more.
- New Self-Care Escapes: Twilight Forest Bathing, Digital Detox in Style, Customized Aromatherapy and Self-Care for Every Style + Save on Serenity With a "Winter of Wellness" >>> Read more.
- Ancient Asheville Illuminated: Ancestral Lands Recognized + New Exhibits Showcase the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' Living Language & Craft in a Changing World >>> Read more.
- National Parks: Hidden History Is Unearthed in the Most Visited National Park + Take a Roadster Joyride Along the Blue Ridge Parkway for a Unique Vantage Point >>> Read more.
- Beyond Beer City: Become a Sommelier on Vacation + A Bob Ross-Themed Bar Serving Spritzes + A Stylish Venue for Those Opting Out of Booze >>> Read more.
- New Places to Stay: New Lodging Offerings Range From Historic Cottages at Biltmore to a Downtown Hotel Overlooking Asheville's Drum Circle >>> Read more.
- Click here to scan the full story primer from start to finish.
ABOUT ASHEVILLE
Surrounded by the highest peaks in the Eastern U.S., Asheville is steeped in natural history, outdoor adventure and cultural legacies — including America's Largest Home, Biltmore, and America's favorite scenic drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway (which intersects Asheville at several points). Tucked away in the peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is located in the middle of the Eastern Seaboard and is roughly a day's drive or less for 50% of the nation's population. Abundant outdoor dining, plein-air art experiences and walkable neighborhoods and districts have earned Asheville its reputation as the "Paris of the South."
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau