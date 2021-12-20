Cambria Hotels To Add First Western New York Hotel With Niagara Falls Groundbreaking

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to expand around the country with the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls. This is the fourth hotel to break ground in Q4 2021 and tops off a year of growth across the brand with new openings in popular cities like Louisville, Orlando, and Napa Valley, as well as an additional hotel in Nashville, and a fifth hotel in Washington, D.C. The 120-room hotel is expected to open in the Spring of 2023. Representatives from Choice Hotels, franchisee and developer Plati Niagara Inc., and local dignitaries attended the groundbreaking to commemorate the occasion.

(Left to Right): Mark Shalala, senior vice president, development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels; John Percy, President Destination Niagara USA; Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels; Frank Strangio, co-owner, Plati Niagara Inc.; Antonio Strangio, co-owner, Plati Niagara Inc.; Anthony Strangio, co-owner, Plati Niagara Inc.; Angelo Morinello, Assemblyman, New York State Assembly; Anthony Vilardo, President USA Niagara Development Corp.

Located at 311 Rainbow Blvd. in downtown Niagara Falls, New York, the hotel will be two blocks from the world-famous Niagara Falls State Park, which welcomes over eight million visitors annually. Guests will be able to take advantage of popular tourist attractions like the Maid of the Mist boat tour or get closer to the Falls by descending into the Niagara Gorge at the Cave of the Winds. Future guests also will be able to visit the nearby Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant to see how the Falls serves as a hydroelectric power source.

"We're committed to bringing the Cambria Hotels brand to more of guests' favorite destinations, and I cannot think of a better place to do so than the breathtaking Niagara Falls," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Not only will the Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls put guests right at the doorstep of the majestic waterfalls, but its central location near downtown's shops and restaurants will make this hotel the perfect place to experience this stunning part of the country."

The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls will feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Indoor and outdoor spaces for relaxation and productive work.

- Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality and rich history of the surrounding area.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

- Bar and restaurant featuring freshly made food, local craft beers on tap, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

- Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls will be developed by Plati Niagara Inc., which also owns a Quality Inn in Niagara Falls. There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with almost 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Plati Niagara Inc.

Plati Niagara Inc. is a development company owned by the Strangio family, including veteran hoteliers Antonio, Frank and Anthony Strangio. The Strangio family has a strong track record in the Niagara Falls hospitality market, and currently operate the Wingate by Wyndham and Quality Inn in the city. With almost 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the Strangio family is very involved in the local community and are proud of Niagara Falls, their hometown, and proud of being a part of the city's resurgence.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including future development and anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

