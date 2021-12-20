Hunter Strategy Joint Venture Awarded STARS III

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy announced today that its ML Hunter Joint Venture has been awarded the 8(a) STARS III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). STARS III is a small business set-aside contract that provides flexible access to adaptive IT solutions from 8(a) industry partners. The contract vehicle is worth $50 billion over 15 years and focuses on delivering emerging technologies to include Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation.

"We are very honored to be awarded STARS III and look forward to working with our partner, Martin Loyd Inc., to further support the Government's emerging tech requirements as it transitions towards the pathway of accelerated digital transformation," Hunter Strategy's CEO and Founder, Matt Triner, stated. "We are also excited to partner with Hunter Strategy. This Joint Venture will be a win-win for all parties as we work to deliver best-in-class services to the Government, all while growing our service delivery portfolio," Bafana Moyo, CEO of Matin Loyd Inc., explained. "Our Team's capabilities and holistic understanding of Cloud, Software Engineering, DevOps, and Cyber will serve us well as we partner with the Government to better secure and automate Federal IT Enterprises for the future" Matt Triner added.

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers Cloud Software Factory and Cybersecurity focused solutions to Federal Agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, or to discuss partnership or employment opportunities, please contact us at sales@hunterstrategy.net or visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

