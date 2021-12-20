International Stability Operations Association Announces New Chairman of the Board Thomas (Tom) Lampley, VP of Marketing & External Affairs for KBR Government Solutions Readiness & Sustainment, will lead the industry association that represents more than 130 companies operating in high-threat, unstable environments worldwide.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) recently elected Tom Lampley as its new chairman of the board of directors. ISOA represents more than 130 government contracting companies in the stability and contingency operations sector operating in high-threat, unstable environments, specifically in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Recently elected ISOA Chairman of the Board Tom Lampley is VP of Marketing & External Affairs for KBR Government Solutions Readiness & Sustainment.

Lampley has served on the ISOA board of directors for the last four years, including as Vice Chairman. "I am grateful to my fellow board members for supporting me in this role to lead ISOA during this important period in our history," Lampley said. "I have seen our association grow, in spite of the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, continuing to provide our member companies a strong and growing voice in our relationship with our government partners, in particular with the Hill, the Pentagon, Department of State and USAID."

Lampley has been with KBR for more than ten years focusing on developing industry and government relationships and supporting stability and sustainment operations with Department of Defense and other federal government agencies. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the US Military Academy (West Point), a Master of Science in business management from Troy State University and is a graduate of several executive-level management schools and professional schools, including a fellowship with Westinghouse Corporation. Lampley also has a distinguished military record of 236 F-4 combat flying missions, and was awarded 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 24 Air Medals, 2 Legions of Merit, 6 Meritorious Service Medals, a DoD Meritorious Service Metal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

"Tom Lampley is a great champion for our industry and has his finger on the pulse of industry concerns associated with operations in challenging OCONUS environments," said Howie Lind, president and executive director of ISOA. "ISOA will benefit from his expertise as we navigate our association through these challenging times."

About ISOA:

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

