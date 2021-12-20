InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bedding to Enhance Comfort (ALL-2678)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for couples to adjust their bedding to suit their individual sleeping needs," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the ZANAGA BED. My design increases comfort and it could help to prevent you from disrupting your partner."

The invention provides an improved alternative to traditional bed linens, duvets and blankets. In doing so, it enables the users to easily adjust the heat level. As a result, it could enhance comfort and relaxation while sleeping and it could contribute to a better night's sleep. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and hotels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

