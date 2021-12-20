US PATENT OFFICE ISSUES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE ON KEY PATENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: RHHNF) (FSE: 8RE) the Company announced today that it has received a notice of allowance for its mobile lithium extraction patent application from the United States Patent Office. This is a key patent for the Company and the Company is in the process of prosecuting additional patents to reinforce and protect its proprietary technology.

Dr. John Burba stated that "this is a major milestone for the Company as it moves forward in building and deploying its first mobile lithium extraction unit in the forthcoming months".

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on lithium brine extraction. The company is applying its intellectual property into the current building of its first mobile lithium extraction unit.

