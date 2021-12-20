Welcome to Liaoyang: A Famous Cultural and Historical City with Winter Vitality

LIAOYANG, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winter Ice and Snow Cultural Festivals were launched in many places in Liaoning Province, from Dec. 17, the related ice and snow theme activities will last until late February of the following year. Gongchangling Hot Spring Ski Resort in Liaoyang City attracts the most attention from tourists, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoyang Municipal Committee.

Gongchangling Hot Spring Ski Resort

The ski resort has seven professional competition-level ski runs of various types, with a total length of 5,900 meters, a maximum slope of 42 degrees, and a snow-making area of 530,000 square meters, with a capacity to receive 10,000 people a day, according to the ski resort manager.

And there are so many hot spring hotels near the ski resort providing hot spring service for skiers, which is a great enjoyment.

Liaoyang winter tourism industry develops in an all-round way because of its unique conditions. Tourists can experience the activities here with the characteristics of Liaoyang, such as ice skating, hot springs, agritainment, temple fairs and celebrating the Lunar New year.

Come here in winter, tourists can not only enjoy the comfort of skiing and hot springs, but also visit the precious historical and cultural heritage, feeling the cultural atmosphere of a famous cultural and historical city. Liaoyang City, a well-known cultural and historical city in Liaoning Province, with a history of more than 2,300 years, is known as "the first city in Northeast China". At present, there are 726 immovable cultural relics in Liaoyang, including 21 national key cultural relics protection units, like Liaoyang Mural Tombs whose construction began during the Three Kingdoms period, the White Pagoda, which was built in the Liao Dynasty (916 - 1125), etc.

