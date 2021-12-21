Alba Wheels Up Welcomes New CFO Yoav Millet

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alba Wheels Up is pleased to welcome Yoav Millet as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Millet has over 25 years of professional experience including 15 years with private equity backed companies, focused on identifying and monetizing value from IP assets in a broad spectrum of industries.

Yoav Millet, Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Alba Wheels Up, Yoav served as the Investment Banking Managing Director of Halliday Financial, the CFO at Kaltura (KLTR) and DoubleVerify (DV), COO and CFO at On-Net Surveillance Systems, and a Senior Managing Director of a private equity firm focused on IP royalty finance.

Alba Wheels Up CEO, Damien Stile, commented, "As Alba Wheels Up continues to expand at an accelerating pace, Yoav will play an integral role in executing our strategic goals and continuing our success. He offers unique skills and experiences to ensure the innovation of our products and services to assist our customers in a dynamic global economy."

Yoav is a CPA and holds dual bachelor's degrees in Accounting and Economics earned at Tel Aviv University.

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a logistics company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, e-commerce, trade consulting, and other supply chain services for importers and exporters across diverse sectors including apparel, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The company primarily operates out of its headquarters in Valley Stream, NY and has offices in California, New Jersey, and Texas. www.albawheelsup.com

