Essity acquires US medical solutions company within orthopedics

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has acquired the orthopedic specialist company AquaCast Liner, a provider of waterproof cast liners on the US market. Growing through acquisitions in Medical Solutions is a key strategic priority for Essity and with this acquisition the company is strengthening its leading market position in fracture management while extending its portfolio offering in the waterproof and water-resistant cast segment. The purchase price is not material relative to Essity's market capitalization and is not disclosed.

AquaCast Liner is a privately held company founded in 2012, based in Newark, Delaware. The product portfolio consists of waterproof rolls and hip spica liner products under the AquaCast Liner brand, which are sold to orthopedics professionals to be used in combination with fiberglass casting.

"The acquisition strengthens our position and offering in the orthopedics immobilization segment in the US. AquaCast Liner's product range is a good complement to our synthetic casting range and water resistant undercast material Delta-Dry," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health and Medical Solutions, Essity.

Essity is the global market leader in fracture management (casting, splinting, stockinette and padding) sold under the Delta-Cast brand.

