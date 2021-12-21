NEUVOGEN Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN, an immunoncology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of George Montgomery as Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee corporate finance, partnership strategy, and capital markets relationships.

"George is a highly respected biotechnology leader and brings a proven track record in developing and executing on financial, corporate partnership, and capital market strategies" said Todd Binder, chief executive officer, NEUVOGEN. "His business experience and financial expertise will facilitate and accelerate the execution of NEUVOGEN's financial and partnership priorities. We are extremely pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team."

George Montgomery has more than three decades of experience raising capital and providing strategic advisory to entrepreneurial biotech and medical technology companies. He has served as managing director at WestRiver Group, and is a member of the board of directors for Ashvattha Therapeutics Inc. He served as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee at Coherus BioSciences, and is a former board member of Lumen Bioscience, Viome, Crossover Health, BEFORE Brands Inc., and Boston Pharmaceuticals. Prior to his executive roles, George worked in healthcare banking for over twenty years, and was a Managing Director at JPMorgan H&Q and Cowen & Company and worked at CSFB. He received his bachelor's degree from Yale University and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"The immunoncology vaccine space is one of the most rapidly evolving therapeutic categories in biotech today. NEUVOGEN has assembled an impressive leadership team and cell therapy platform, and we are at an important inflection point in the company's history" said George Montgomery. "The teams' remarkable progress in the clinical development of its vaccine candidates in solid tumors has generated an attractive pipeline for growth and value creation from both proprietary and potential partnering opportunities. It is a great time to join the NEUVOGEN team as we move our programs into the clinic and look to create tremendous impact on patients in the future".

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is an immunoncology company focused on whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN believes its cancer vaccines have the broadest combination of tumor associated antigens and tumor specific antigens ever delivered in a cancer vaccine and as a result can directly target a greater percentage of cancer cells in a solid tumor than any previous cancer vaccine. Based in San Diego, California, NEUVOGEN's goal is to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to eradicate solid tumors and meaningfully extend the lives of patients while limiting side effects. To learn more, visit www.neuvogen.com .

