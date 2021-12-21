NIELSEN ONE ALPHA LAUNCHES WITH DISNEY AND MAGNA MARKING SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE TOWARDS ITS SINGLE CROSS-PLATFORM MEASUREMENT SOLUTION Following a series of tech and measurement advancements in 2021, Nielsen to showcase Nielsen ONE Alpha Deduplicated Ad Measurement at Consumer Electronic Show (CES)

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced it will reveal a major step toward Nielsen ONE , its single cross-platform measurement solution, showcasing its newest advancement, Nielsen ONE Alpha deduplicate ad measurement, which will debut at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. Alpha is the first iteration of Nielsen ONE which will continue to evolve with new feature additions, enhancements, and model improvements leading up to the launch of Nielsen ONE in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Disney and MAGNA join several agencies, advertisers and publishers as Nielsen ONE Alpha participants from both the buy and sell sides of the industry.

"There's a critical need for the evolution of measurement to truly reflect audiences and engagement, and Disney is uniquely positioned to help define and develop that roadmap," said Julie DeTraglia, Head of Research, Insights and Analytics, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. "We are pleased to join the Nielsen ONE Alpha program to ensure it accurately creates a holistic view of ad performance and content viewership for the industry."

Nielsen ONE Alpha will be specific to ad campaigns, unveiling the first cross-platform measurement system of its kind that offers both comparability and audience deduplication across all screens (linear TV, connected TV, computer and mobile). Media buyers and sellers will for the first time have the most holistic view of their ads across consumer delivery systems and platforms in a harmonized and holistic manner—crucial as the linear and digital landscapes continue to rapidly converge. The deduplicated ad measurement metrics account for age and gender information.

"We are pleased to be working with Nielsen to provide insight and feedback regarding Nielsen ONE and ensure it delivers on its promise of being a truly holistic cross-screen measurement solution," said Brian Hughes, EVP, Managing Director, Audience Intelligence & Strategy, MAGNA."

This game-changing news builds on a series of industry-leading enhancements made by Nielsen over the past year, including the transformation of its digital measurement, onboarding big data for inclusion into its National TV measurement service in September 2022, rebranding its streaming suite , unveiling its cookieless approach , rolling out an ID Resolution System and most recently, enhancing its National television measurement by measuring viewing in a more precise manner with Individual Commercial Metrics.

"All our hard work this past year has positioned us to take this significant step in fundamentally changing the game and providing the industry with what it wants, needs and deserves," said Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen. "We are on track to deliver our single cross-platform measurement solution in the fourth quarter of 2022, as planned and in a manner that will support the $100 billion video advertising ecosystem. The Alpha launch serves as a clear proof point in our ability to deliver and we are working closely with a diverse group of clients on this important step. In fact, Nielsen ONE will bring together all the intelligence we have to date in order to help clients capitalize on consumers' rapidly shifting media habits."

Participants in this early Alpha range from select agencies, advertisers, digital publishers and networks. Access to Nielsen ONE Alpha will give users an ability to measure advertising content across linear and digital platforms and provide holistic and harmonized ad metrics.

Nielsen will continue to release major enhancements to Nielsen ONE, leading up to its December 2022 launch, aimed at expanding its coverage, delivering comparability across linear TV and digital and strengthening the quality and usability of its data solutions.

