OTC Markets Group Welcomes Agilyx AS to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Agilyx AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: AGLX; OTCQX: AGXXF), a technology enabler for the advanced recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastics, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Agilyx AS upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Agilyx AS begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AGXXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to expand the opportunity for US and international shareholders to participate in trading of Agilyx shares on the OTCQX Best Market," said Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx. "As we have many projects underway across several continents, we look forward to also having a broader reach with investors on the OTCQX market."

Arctic Securities LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Agilyx AS

Agilyx is an early leader in the advanced recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastics. With Agilyx's chemical recycling technology, mixed plastic waste or streams of discrete post-use plastics, such as polystyrene, can be converted to new virgin-equivalent plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels creating the opportunity for true circularity. The company has not only developed these first-to-market products but has also developed a feedstock management company, Cyclyx International, LLC, and is partnering with a range of waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

