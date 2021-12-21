Pendo Appoints Strategic Board Leader Dana Evan to its Board of Directors

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, a company that provides software that makes software better, today announced that Dana Evan has joined its board of directors as an independent director and chair of the board audit committee. A professional board director, Evan brings over 15 years of experience serving on both private and public company boards, including those of Box, Domo, Farfetch, Proofpoint, Omniture and Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey). She previously spent 12 years as CFO of Verisign, where, as a founding executive, she led the company from venture-backed startup to global corporation with over 5,000 employees.

"Dana is a really strategic addition to our board — she brings past board leadership experience, having led all board committees, as well as a lengthy tenure in a fast-growth enterprise SaaS business," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "I'm excited for the leadership she'll bring to our board of directors and the insight she'll provide to our executive team."

As audit chair for Pendo's board of directors, Evan will manage independent auditors and an annual corporate audit, as well as provide fiduciary and financial advice, and counsel to the board, CEO, CFO, and executive team. She joins board members from Battery Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, and Sapphire Ventures, as well as Megan Quinn, COO at Niantic; Brett Queener, an investor and former Salesforce executive; and Greg Schott, former CEO and Chairman at MuleSoft.

"As a software executive and board member, I've witnessed the incredible success of companies with a product-led growth strategy," Evan said. "I'm thrilled to join the board of the company that powers this product-led movement and contribute to Pendo's own high growth strategy and trajectory."

Evan and Pendo were connected through existing board members and the nonprofit All Raise , which aims to amplify the voices and accelerate the success of women in technology. She is one of 24 female board members to be placed in 2021 through All Raise Board Xcelerate, a program designed to diversify the boards of private, venture-backed companies.

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo customers include the world's leading software companies and digital enterprises, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Founded in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital, Sapphire Ventures and B Capital Group. Through its ProductCraft and customer communities, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

