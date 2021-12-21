Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Applauds BCTGM Union Victory at Kellogg's

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) recently announced the final vote on the new contract for workers on strike at Kellogg's. For more than eleven weeks, roughly 1,400 workers at four locations across the country have walked the picket line for fair wages and an end to discriminatory workplace practices. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO have issued the following statements in response to the union members' decision:

"The BCTGM union members at Kellogg's have shown the country the real power of solidarity. After more than two months on strike, workers in Lancaster, PA; Battle Creek, MI; Omaha, NE; and Memphis, TN have approved a new contract. Their victory fights back against the unfair two-tiered wage system and wins higher wages for all workers," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.

"It is a new day for the union movement in America because of all the workers standing up for their rights and better treatment on the job. Not only are fellow union members standing together with their fellow workers, but community support for workers on strike is also climbing. This is a victory for workers at Kellogg's and an inspirational win for all people who work for a living," stated Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

