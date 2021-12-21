Rufus Labs Receives Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rufus Labs , makers of intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, today announced the honor of being named to Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award. The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

Rufus Labs works with a variety of companies in the food and beverage industry including ASDA and Bashas', both premier distributors of food, beverage, and grocery products to their supermarkets.

"The food and beverage industry is a place where Rufus is growing," said Gabe Grifoni, CEO of Rufus Labs. "We're honored to receive this recognition, which further exemplifies how dedicated we are to providing our customers with fast, reliable technology."

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Rufus' wearable technology helps it's customers save time by working smarter, not harder. Customers have seen 50% improvement in pick speed on average by switching from handheld scanners to Rufus' wearable devices, which converts to an average of 780 hours of labor saved per year per worker.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' November/December 2021 print issue. To view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers, please visit www.foodlogistics.com . To learn more about Rufus Labs, please visit www.getrufus.com .

About Rufus Labs

Rufus Labs produces intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software. The company's flagship productivity-as-a-service platform, Rufus WorkHero, combines Rufus Labs industrial wearables and cloud enterprise software to bring the most advanced productivity suite to the supply chain workforce. Rufus Labs is the only company to offer wearable tech and workforce analytics software on a subscription basis, ensuring that Rufus customers are equipped with the latest technology that increases warehouse productivity, safety, and accuracy, at no additional cost. Rufus Labs was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more visit getrufus.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

