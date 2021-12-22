A&A Global Imports, LLC, Portfolio Company of Boyne Capital, Has Acquired 420packaging.com

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital Partners ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company A&A Global Imports, LLC dba marijuanapackaging.com or "MJ Pack" ("A&A") acquired Aphecal Enterprises, Inc. dba 420packaging.com ("Aphecal" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of packaging materials and ancillary products to the high-growth medical and recreational cannabis industry.

Since 2013, the Company has provided a one-stop-shop for its customers, offering approximately 2,500 products, including packaging products (such as glass jars, pop top bottles, vials, tubes, and retail exit bags) and other ancillary goods. As part of the transaction, A&A also acquired the intellectual property related to the manufacture of Squeezetops®, a popular brand of regulatory compliant, child-resistant containers. In addition to its flagship website, www.420packaging.com, the Company operates the highly trafficked www.smokecones.com and www.humiditypacks.com which focus on various cannabis-related ancillaries.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said, "A&A is committed to pursuing strategic acquisitions where it can leverage its robust supply chain and marketing expertise to drive growth. Aphecal is a prime example of an opportunity where A&A can bring more products to more customers at market leading pricing. We look forward to pursuing more great investments with the A&A team."

David Aryan, A&A founder and CEO said, "We're very excited to have closed on this acquisition. Aphecal will broaden our reach while allowing us to enhance the product portfolio on Aphecal's already impressive e-commerce platform. At the same time, the IP we've gained will fit perfectly within our portfolio of exclusive products. The Boyne team and the M&A expertise they've brought to A&A has proven a great asset."

A&A is a platform investment in BCM Fund II ("Fund"). Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and with EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

About Boyne Capital

Boyne Capital Partners is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, and business & financial services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

Contact Joshua Bilmes at jbilmes@boynecapital.com or 786.539.2245 regarding new opportunities.

Media Contact

Renny Sie

rsie@boynecapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Boyne Capital