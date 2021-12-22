FP Markets Expands Offering by adding New Products New products via FP Markets Metatrader 4 (MT4) & Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include Bonds, Commodities, Cryptocurrency CFDs and Equities.

SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has expanded its offering by adding new products on the FP Markets MT4 & MT5 Platforms. Recently awarded as the ' Best FX Broker Australia' 2021 for a second consecutive year, FP Markets continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex and is pleased to announce it has added the following products to its wide-ranging product offering:

Bonds:

US 10 YR T-Note Futures (US10YR)

UK Long Gilt Futures (GILT)

Commodities:

US Coffee (COFFEE)

Silver (XAGEUR)

Cryptocurrency CFDs:

Cardano (ADAUSD)

DogeCoin (DOGUSD)

Polkadot (DOTUSD)

EOS (EOSUSD)

Chainlink (LNKUSD)

Stellar (XLMUSD)

Ripple (RPLUSD)

Equities:

ASX Shares (Now available through MT5)

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa commented: "We are constantly striving to add new products, driven by investor demand and current market trends, in order to offer our clients the best customer experience. The addition of Bonds as well as further Cryptocurrency CFDs , Commodities and Equities further enhance our product offering."

FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms and multilingual customer support, are the key ingredients that give traders the confidence to trade.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a multi-regulated global Forex Broker with more than 16 years of industry experience.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on Pro Account.

Download FP Markets' Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, WebTrader, and Iress.

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

FP Markets has been awarded as the 'Global Forex Value Broker' in three consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU" at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit www.fpmarkets.com

