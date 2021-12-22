Lakeland Fresh Farms Honored for Distinctive Vision, Fast Track to Success, During Annual Silver & Gold Awards

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeland Fresh Farms, a local producer of hydroponically grown greens, was recently honored during the Auburn Hills Chamber of Commerce annual Silver & Gold Awards event, which recognizes outstanding companies and individuals.

During the event, Lakeland Fresh Farms received the Trion Solutions Vision Made Perfectly Clear Award. The award is given to a small to mid-size emerging company with a clear and distinctive vision and a fast track to success.

"We are very honored to receive this recognition," said Joe Corace, president and CEO of Lakeland Fresh Farms. "Over the last year, our team has worked tirelessly to deliver a high-quality product to stores and restaurants throughout metro Detroit. We are excited to see what the new year brings in terms of growth and success."

Lakeland Fresh Farms sells directly to grocers and restaurants throughout metro Detroit. Its hydroponically grown greens are harvested and packaged hands-free year-round. The products go straight from harvest to stores and restaurants in just hours, allowing them to be enjoyed at the peak of freshness. The products include:

Pure Romaine – smooth and crisp red and green baby romaine leaves.

Crisp 'n Clean – crunchy, sweet and serrated baby green leaves.

Always Aromatic Basil – fresh and flavorful large-leaf basil.

"It was an honor to recognize Lakeland Fresh Farms as the recipient of the Trion Solutions Vision Made Clear Award," said Jean Jernigan, president of the Auburn Hills Chamber of Commerce. "The Silver & Gold Awards Committee reviewed the Trion Solutions, Inc. award nominations and chose Lakeland Fresh Farms for standing out among fellow nominees because of their impeccable growing reputation and vision to expand into other markets."

About Lakeland Fresh Farms

Headquartered in Chesterfield Township, Mich., Lakeland Fresh Farms grows high-quality greens year-round, utilizing the most environmentally and socially responsible business practices. Lakeland Fresh Farms products are 100% free of pesticides and herbicides as well as animal byproducts. Each product is packaged with 40% less plastic than traditional packaging and is 100% recyclable. For more information visit, lakelandfreshfarms.com.

