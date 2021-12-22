SciSparc's Ordinary Shares to Commence Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market Today

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced that its ordinary shares will start trading today on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "SPRC."

About SciSparc (SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and Alzheimer's disease and Agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected medical benefits of its therapeutics and drug candidates, the expected benefits of becoming a company listed on Nasdaq. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434686/SciSparc_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Investor Contact:

IR@scisparc.com

Tel: +972-3-6167055

View original content:

SOURCE SciSparc Ltd.