Stability Cannabis Reaches 100th Harvest Milestone; Announces 2022 Outlook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis has successfully harvested a milestone 100th medical marijuana crop at its primary cultivation facility in central Oklahoma City.

The milestone harvest comes on a heals of a successful 2021, where Stability won eight industry awards for quality and safety in medical marijuana production.

"Oklahoma is by far the most competitive medical marijuana market in North America. Surpassing 100 individual harvests is an important milestone indicating that Stability is a brand committed to the long-term support of patients in the state, and not a short-lived ambition," said Denver Kitch, chief executive officer.

In the fourth quarter of 2021 Stability expanded product offerings with the introduction of the Perfect Ratio line of medicated gummies to further extend the existing lineup Perfect Ratio concentrate and preroll products.

"As the new year approaches, Stability remains focused on high-quality cultivation and processing with a goal of producing enough medicine to support 22,000 patients statewide in 2022," added Kitch. This represents approximately 6% of all medical marijuana consumed in Oklahoma.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis is one of the largest cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary operations in the American Midwest. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

