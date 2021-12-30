GNCC CAPITAL, INC. REINSTATED AS PINK CURRENT ON OTC MARKETS

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. ("GNCP.PK", "GNCC" or "the Company" confirms that effective today, the OTC Markets has restored the Company to that of PINK CURRENT.

This now permits your Directors to consummate all pending transactions and we will be updating our shareholders next week as to all of developments, transactions and updates that we have so long awaited.

This development, in your Directors opinion; is a complete "game changer" for ourselves and for all of our shareholders. Our patience has finally been rewarded.

ABOUT GNCC:-

GNCC holds interests in various Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Claims and is bidding to acquire Lithium Lode Claims.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Contact Information:

GNCC CAPITAL, INC.

Telephone: (702) 990-0156

E Mail: corporate@gncc-capital.com

Investor Relations Contact:

E Mail: investor@gncc-capital.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ gncccapital

View original content:

SOURCE GNCC Capital, Inc.