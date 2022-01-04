TCL Expands Product Portfolio and Introduces New Technology Across Television, Mobile and Appliance Categories at CES 2022 Leading Electronics Brand Empowers Users to Enjoy More by Refreshing its Award-Winning Lineup and Refining Smart Home Capabilities

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced new innovations and products spanning all categories under its North American lineup at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Showcasing technology that delivers more immersive and impactful experiences in its home theater division, including television and audio, as well as its mobile and home comfort offerings, TCL is broadening its award-winning portfolio to include next generation mini-LED for TVs, TCL 30 Series smartphones and advanced sound bar solutions, among other devices that allow customers to enjoy more of what they love.

"The world around us remains a tumultuous place, especially for businesses, but TCL has stayed nimble and chased opportunities to not only ensure that we're taking care of our users but also to maintain our hold as the number two selling brand of televisions in the U.S. With consumers looking to larger, sharper, more vibrant TV screens for entertainment, 2021 was a year of ground-breaking product introductions as we released the world's largest TCL Roku TVs and the world's first 8K TCL Roku TV to much acclaim," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Our scale as the one of the world's largest television manufacturers, coupled with being vertically integrated, allowed TCL preferential access to supply and logistics space so we were still able to launch a range of new products. Thanks to these advantages, TCL's other categories like audio, mobile phones and home appliances continue to thrive alongside our TV business as we grow those lines and work toward our goal of becoming America's preferred consumer electronics brand."

TCL Television

Continuing its award-winning formula - advanced TV technology paired with popular smart platforms - for superior picture quality and premium content, TCL will upgrade its entire lineup of televisions with Roku and Google TV™ in 2022. As the landscape for streaming grows, customer demands call for multiple choices and TCL's platform-agnostic product offerings can answer those needs. Streaming trends also call for larger screens, so TCL is especially focused on expanding its XL Collection - a unique selection of TVs exceeding 80 inches that deliver larger-than-life home entertainment for any big-screen home theater. TCL will offer the newest and largest model in this series with a 98" QLED-powered television, available now at popular retailers at an accessible price point of under $8,000. In addition to driving bigger screen sizes, TCL has been a leader in delivering more contrast with mini-LED backlight technology. TCL introduced the world's first TV with mini-LED backlight technology in North America three years ago with tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs arrayed behind the LCD to deliver pure precision contrast and brilliantly smooth luminance and now, the 3rd generation of mini-LED is launching on the flagship TV of its XL Collection – the 85-inch 8K QLED X925pro featuring OD Zero™ mini-LED backlight technology with an ultra-thin profile under 10 millimeters.

Continuing to improve the foundations of an impactful image, TCL TVs will provide even more color with Quantum Dot technology and wide color standards; more contrast with mini-LED backlight technology and Contrast Control Zones™; and more clarity with new HDR standards and display resolution moving from 4K to 8K. Additionally, TCL will perfect the quality of moving images by partnering with Pixelworks and other entertainment leaders to define and deploy a new motion ecosystem - TrueCut Motion - to its high-performance TV models for the first time. A critical component to great visual experiences, TrueCut Motion is an end-to-end solution that includes a new content delivery format and device certification program to guarantee a consistent filmmaker-approved output.

TCL's award-winning TV technology and picture performance will also take video gaming to the next level. High-performance gaming TVs from TCL already feature Auto Game Mode for automatic and super-responsive game-feel, Variable Refresh Rate that will keep up with intense game play, HGiG mode for the ultimate in HDR gaming performance, and 4K HDR in 120Hz gaming support but this year, the sets will step up from a 120Hz panel refresh to 144Hz for even smoother action and faster game-feel.

TCL Mobile

TCL Communication, a leader in mobile technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, is announcing a host of products that strengthen its rich portfolio of portable and smart devices at CES 2022.

As part of its commitment to providing accessible 5G connectivity for all, TCL will launch TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G, exclusively in the US in the coming weeks. These smartphones come with enhanced NXTVISION™ technology, so customers will enjoy gorgeous visuals and fantastic imagery.

Several new tablets will also be displayed at CES 2022. This includes the TCL NXTPAPER™ 10s, which comes with a paper-like display that features eye protection at its core; the lightweight TCL TAB 8 4G, ideal for learning and creativity; and the TCL TAB 10L, an immersive tablet perfect for entertainment and productivity. Additionally, a trio of tablets designed with children in mind, the new TCL TKEE series: TCL TKEE MINI, MID, and MAX, will be exhibited at the TCL booth.

TCL is excited to expand its product range to laptops for the first time with the launch of the TCL BOOK 14 Go. It's slim, lightweight and has excellent battery life, and is a great fit for anyone who is constantly moving and traveling since it supports LTE connection.

At CES, TCL will also introduce the next generation of its wearable display glasses, the TCL NXTWEAR AIR. It's portable, light and slim, with an emphasis on comfort and style. With exchangeable front lens and much lighter body weight, the NXTWEAR AIR will bring a better experience than the previous generation of wearable display glasses.

To bring about TCL's connected vision, it will soon launch the LINKHUB® 5G router, whilst continuing to deliver high-quality 4G solutions with the LINKZONE LTE Cat4 Mobile Wi-Fi, a compact personal mobile hotspot.

TCL Audio

TCL's Alto sound bar line will deliver dynamic audio experiences to the market this year by launching four additional models to its lineup – two new Alto 7-Series and two new Alto 9-Series sound bars. The Alto 7 products, a 3.1 and 5.1 channel sound bar with Master Sound Calibration, provides a solution for consumers looking for optimal sound with a standard sound bar. No matter what the room configuration, the Master Sound feature allows users to calibrate sound to fit the exact space for the best possible listening experience. In addition to Master Sound Calibration, both models will also have advanced features like DTS:X to create a multi-dimensional sound, the ability to add additional speakers, eight pre-set & custom EQ Settings and will be Roku TV Ready for simple setup.

For a more premium home theater experience, two new Alto 9-Series sound bars will offer 5.1.2 and 7.1.4 channel audio solutions with features like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Play-Fi whole-home wireless audio, RayDanz®, and Master Sound Calibration. Both models will also be compatible with Dolby Vision® and connected features like Hey Google, Apple Airplay, Alexa and Spotify.

The new Alto 7-Series and Alto 9-Series sound bars will be available before the 2022 holiday season, delivering powerful sound performance and audio immersion at an accessible price point so users can enjoy more quality, technology and value from the Alto family of products.

TCL Home Comfort

TCL's home comfort offering in North America includes a wide range of products including smart air conditioning and advanced air purification, with the latest line of Breeva Smart Air Purifiers, and just-announced at CES - smart robot cleaning for the first time. Helping users create a cleaner, more comfortable household effortlessly and almost entirely hands-free, the new TCL Sweeva models boast powerful suction and longer run times, plus navigation to fit any home. Laser-guided systems allow Sweeva to intelligently navigate the home, cleaning row-by-row and mapping in real-time, which can be viewed or edited directly through the TCL Home App. TCL also added UV-C technology to allow the cleanest floors possible, with models featuring simultaneous mopping and vacuuming capabilities coming soon. Additionally, the Sweeva lineup includes self-emptying dustbins for ultimate convenience and smart capabilities to control your robot vacuum with simple voice commands.

With smart products in every category, users can enjoy more of the TCL Home Experience by connecting TCL devices with the TCL Home App and TCL Home Console. The TCL Home App allows device control using just a smartphone, fundamentally changing the way consumers interact with these devices. Also, the TCL Home App features the ability to set schedules, control remotely, and directly access customer support tools. Devices can be linked with Alexa and Google Assistant directly through the TCL Home App to make voice control setup easier than ever.

The newest facet to the TCL Home Experience is the TCL Home Console on TCL televisions featuring Google TV. The TCL Home Console is a unique way to control TCL smart devices without using a phone or leaving the couch. It features a Quick Panel Display to check on device status, such as indoor air quality, without interrupting TV shows or having to put down the TV remote. TCL Home Console also features notifications for real-time updates on devices. In the year ahead, toggle buttons will come to the Quick Panel display for the ultimate TV and home control experience, so users can switch devices on or off without missing a moment of the action. With the TCL Home Experience, more control and uninterrupted entertainment add a truly unique and exciting way to manage your devices.

Looking toward the future, TCL plans to expand its smart appliance categories in North America to include smart refrigeration and smart laundry care for the first time later this year.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #17017 in Central Hall at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show January 5-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit www.tclusa.com/ces.

