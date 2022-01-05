PRO-LAB Raises Awareness for Radon-Free Home Office Workspaces During January: National Radon Action Month

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans turned their homes into offices when their jobs transitioned to remote work due to COVID-19, hopefully free of toxins. One hazard that could cause illness would be elevated levels of radon, a cancer-causing gas that is invisible, odorless, and radioactive. As January is National Radon Action Month, PRO-LAB is providing the vitally needed attention to the necessity to detect radon and giving people a way to identify it with its Radon Test Kits.

"Radon is a silent killer that more people should know about and have an easy-to-use product to detect on a weekly basis. PRO-LAB is dedicated to increasing awareness of this dangerous gas, to ensure all are safe," said PRO-LAB founder and CEO James McDonnell.

With a PRO-LAB Short Term Radon Test Kit, homeowners can find out whether their house has high radon levels by opening the kit's vials and leaving them exposed to air for 96 hours. After the necessary exposure time, the vials are recapped and mailed to PRO-LAB's laboratory for an EPA-certified analysis with guaranteed results within one week. PRO-LAB is the only test kit manufacturer that owns its own laboratories. If the kit produces a result higher than the EPA's acceptable radon level, one should immediately call a professional radon mitigator to install a radon mitigation system.

PRO-LAB's Short Term Radon Test Kits are vital for every home and should be used weekly, especially in the winter. For more information visit ProLabTestKits.com.

About PRO-LAB

Selling microwave leakage detectors door-to-door gave PRO-LAB founder, Jamie McDonnell, the idea for his own creation: Home safety kits for people to check their homes for mold, radon, bacteria, and other hazards. Now, PRO-LAB is the leading producer of home test kits for over 25 years. PRO-LAB's test kits provide accurate and reliable measurements of dangerous pollutants in a building's air, water supply, and surface areas. It is the only test kit producer to have its own 40,000 square foot facility and testing laboratory, where kits are sent after use for evaluation. With 15 different testing kits available, PRO-LAB helps homeowners and facility managers test with certainty and regularity to make their living and working spaces safe.

