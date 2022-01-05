TaxSlayer Encourages Americans to "File Fearlessly" with New Campaign and Product Enhancements New creative platform emphasizes empowerment in the DIY tax filing space.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an all-new campaign to kick off the 2022 tax season, online tax software development and financial tech company TaxSlayer leans into new creative marketing to amplify their mission: empowering millions of Americans to approach tax filing with a fearless, confident mindset.

Through a new brand platform, "File Fearlessly," TaxSlayer puts the spotlight on its driving purpose to make life simpler and less stressful for millions of taxpaying Americans, all the while guaranteeing that customers get the maximum refunds they deserve.

TaxSlayer's "File Fearlessly" spots include:

Cash cow - A customer files his tax return using TaxSlayer Simply Free. He then transforms into a cowboy and uses a lasso to wrangle a cow made of cash.

Refund tree - A mother completes her tax return with TaxSlayer, then pulls out a chainsaw and takes down a cash-growing tree in her backyard.

"It's been a tough couple of years, and everyone could use a cash cow or money tree in their backyard right now," says Chief Marketing Officer Josh Gaudin. "Helping Americans file quickly and get their refunds fast is of the utmost importance to us. This new campaign underscores our commitment to removing the angst from the tax filing process by providing customers with approachable services and high-quality products."

To help Americans with dependents determine their eligibility for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments distributed from July through the end of 2021, TaxSlayer created an interactive quiz and webpage detailing the changes to the credit. The program itself has been updated to allow users to easily report the payments they received prior to filing and claim the remaining credit they're due.

TaxSlayer's new product updates also include: enhancements that make it easier to claim child and dependent care expenses; streamlined navigation; new ways to import data; and an expanded help and support feature to help TaxSlayers file fearlessly.

"One major focus for us this year was ensuring families get the accurate tax relief they qualify for," says Director of Consumer Products Seth Babb. "As always, our driving purpose remains to find and deliver the best ways to assist taxpayers at an affordable cost."

Indeed, price has always been TaxSlayer's biggest differentiator. With TaxSlayer's Classic product, anyone, no matter their situation, can file a federal return for just $17.95. Tax filers with a qualifying tax return can file federal and state for free using TaxSlayer Simply Free.

TaxSlayer is now open and accepting returns. Head to TaxSlayer.com to get started filing today.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.taxslayer.com.

(PRNewsfoto/TaxSlayer, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TaxSlayer