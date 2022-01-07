FanDuel Group Bringing America's #1 Sportsbook to New York <span class="legendSpanClass">FanDuel's Leading Sportsbook App Will Be Available in the Empire State Tomorrow</span>

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group announced its industry-leading Sportsbook is coming to the State of New York. Per the New York State Gaming Commission, launch of FanDuel's mobile sportsbook app is scheduled for Saturday, January 8. FanDuel's retail Sportsbook at Tioga Downs Casino Resort has been open since 2019.

FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

FanDuel Sportsbook is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the Empire State

Launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook in New York comes on the heels of the Buffalo Bills designating FanDuel as its official mobile sports betting partner.

Ahead of launch on Saturday, sports fans can celebrate the arrival of the FanDuel Sportsbook in New York with $100 in site credit when they sign up early for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. For more information, including offer restrictions and terms, head to: https://www.fanduel.com/sportsbook-ny .

FanDuel Sportsbook, America's #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of the Empire State who will now be able to place wagers anywhere in the state across professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app in New York is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay : FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay Plus, where players can combine Same Game ParlayTM bets from one game with bets from other games.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to offer Bad Beat Relief and early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer its crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

Absurdly Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit, and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

With tomorrow's launch, New York becomes the thirteenth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook will be available for iOS and Android, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Sports fans in New York can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android, or visit https://www.fanduel.com/sportsbook-ny . For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

For help with a gambling problem call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or Text HOPENY (467369).

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

