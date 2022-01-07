REALTY ONE GROUP IS THE NO. 1 REAL ESTATE FRANCHISOR ON THE 2022 ENTREPRENEUR FRANCHISE 500® LIST

ONE of the Fastest Growing Franchisors in the Country, Overtakes All Others to Claim the Top Spot in Real Estate in This Prestigious Franchise Ranking

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 ® list . This is the sixth year in a row the company has made the list but the first time it's risen to the ranks of No. 1 in real estate.

Realty ONE Group's logo

The Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed 118,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1.1 billion in commission on $47 billion worth of homes sold, a 46% year-over-year increase. In 2022, Realty ONE Group looks to grow to 20,000 professionals across 11 countries while impacting half a million lives globally through community giving and philanthropy.

"We've had several years of outstanding growth which is only ONE of the reasons we're now the number ONE real estate franchisor on this impressive list," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "But it's our raving fans around the world who love and embrace our COOLTURE and continue to recruit more professionals to join us in new and exciting offices everywhere."

Entrepreneur named Realty ONE Group International to the list for its outstanding performance in franchises sold, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The company has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners. This fast growing organization is evolving all aspects of its business, including its proprietary technology and coaching platforms 'zONE' and 'ONE University' to prepare to support the successes of over 100,000 real estate professionals around the world as the company continues to paint the globe gold.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group