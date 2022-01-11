Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $187.2 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase from September 30, 2021 reflected market performance and the addition of the Westchester Capital Management assets. Net flows for the fourth quarter were essentially breakeven, as positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional, and exchange traded funds were offset by net outflows from open-end funds. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management, at December 31, 2021.

By Product Type: December 31, 2021

November 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 77,227



$ 77,609



$ 73,044

Closed-End Funds 12,068



11,895



11,721

Exchange Traded Funds 1,479



1,376



1,321

Retail Separate Accounts 44,538



43,192



41,528

Institutional Accounts 48,140



46,731



45,882

Structured Products 3,734



3,720



3,809

Total (1) $ 187,186



$ 184,523



$ 177,305







(1) Excludes AUM of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, which the company acquired on January 1, 2022

