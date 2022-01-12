Marathon Oil Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings news release on Wednesday, February 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, February 17, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.
All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746
Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380
