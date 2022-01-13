Mitch Berlin assumes role as EY Americas Strategy and Transactions Vice Chair

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP announces the appointment of Mitch Berlin as Vice Chair-Americas Strategy and Transactions. Berlin succeeds William "Bill" Casey, who has led the business since 2016. Berlin had previously served as EY-Parthenon Global and Americas Leader.

"Mitch's dedication to finding and capturing the most value from every transaction is why he's been a trusted advisor in some of the largest and most transformational deals in recent history. He brings a unique blend of experience, skill and passion to his new role, but his impact goes beyond traditional business leadership," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Americas Managing Partner. "His dedication to creating and sustaining a diverse and inclusive culture will help clients and colleagues thrive and drive our competitive advantage in the marketplace."

As Vice Chair-Americas Strategy and Transactions, Berlin will be based in New York City and oversee a team of nearly 8,500 EY professionals across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Israel. He will lead a practice aimed at helping CEOs and other business leaders drive corporate strategy, capital allocation and transactions advisory through execution to enable fast-track value creation and build long-term value.

Since being named EY-Parthenon Global and Americas Leader in 2020, Berlin has successfully integrated four practices and has driven forecasted 20% year-over-year growth in the US and 17% globally. A 25-year veteran of the firm, he has worked with companies in 70 countries across a wide range of industries and his background spans strategy, transactions, advisory and assurance-based services. Over much of the past 15 years, Berlin has led some of the world's largest and most complex divestitures, holding numerous leadership positions while continuing to serve clients.

"I'm honored and humbled to be chosen to lead EY Americas Strategy and Transactions," said Berlin, "and I owe a debt of gratitude to my predecessor, Bill Casey, who transformed a historically strong practice into a world-class strategy and transactions leader.

"To outpace our competitors, we need a laser focus on what got us here: our talent," he added. "Our market momentum is driven by colleagues who motivate their teams to address our clients' biggest challenges – and create an environment where everyone has a vested interest in each other's growth and success. This is how to attract and inspire highest-performing teams."

Berlin is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University.

