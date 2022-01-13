The Trust and Luminary Announce Exclusive Partnership to Support 7+8 Figure Female Entrepreneurs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust®, a premier network for women entrepreneurs who generate $1M+ annually, and Luminary, an inclusive membership-based platform and collaboration hub for women, today announced an exclusive partnership to support high-performing female business owners.

"When I first conceived of The Trust, I envisioned having partnership spaces in major cities around the world. It's thrilling to see this first milestone be reached," said Ali Brown, founder + CEO of The Trust. "Luminary embodies the ethos of The Trust in a physical space, conducive to business brilliance, feminine leadership, and productive collaboration."

"Luminary is on a mission to uplift women forward through all phases of their professional journey," said Cate Luzio, founder + CEO of Luminary. "We see this partnership with The Trust as a way to expand our connections with those at the higher levels. And for those who aren't generating those numbers yet, we want to help get them there."

Through the new The Trust x Luminary partnership, members of The Trust can take advantage of discounted coworking in Luminary's physical space in NYC along with virtual programming. Qualified members of Luminary can enjoy ongoing discounted memberships in The Trust.

While the U.S. boasts 12.3 million women-owned businesses, an average of only 2% of those businesses typically generate revenues over $1 million each year. For the female leaders who have reached those levels, The Trust x Luminary collaboration aims to further empower them into stronger positions of leadership and impact, as well as nurture the entrepreneurs with lower revenues who are aiming to reach 7-figures or more.

About The Trust: Founded by award-winning entrepreneur mentor Ali Brown, The Trust is the modern, premier network for women generating revenues in the 7-8+ figures. Via both online and in-person programming, members are connected with a community of vetted peers as well as high-level advisors — typically female founders of $100M+ ventures. Visit www.JoinTheTrust.org.

About Luminary: Luminary is a membership-based career and personal growth platform and collaboration hub created to address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors. Led by former banking executive turned entrepreneur Cate Luzio, the company has grown to more than 4,000 individual members and 50+ corporate partners. Visit www.weareluminary.com.

