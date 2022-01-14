North Park University Hosts Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park), serving a socio-economically diverse population of students and ranked #3 in ethnic diversity for Midwestern Universities by U.S. News and World Report, hosts Yorri Berry to keynote its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration January 19, 2022, 12:30-2:30pm CST.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about.

As a global children's rights advocate and poet, Berry is devoted to advocating for equality and justice and eradicating homelessness domestically and internationally. North Park offers learning opportunities to engage with dynamic leaders like Berry, who model and foster social justice in the very communities in which we live and work. Berry, who has performed the spoken word from the very pulpit Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his last sermon, also leads a national program that trains formerly homeless youth leaders from over 20 US states and four continents and partners with non-profit, government, business, and community leaders in the fight to end homelessness.

During the Facebook live celebration, Berry will deliver a poetic reflection on the importance of the social justice dialogue of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and provide insight on pursuing a career that advances equality through civic engagement in metropolitan areas. Following the keynote, a moderated discussion and panel of North Park students and staff will empower attendees to reflect on the importance of one's role in furthering equality and justice in Chicago.

Sharee L. Myricks, North Park's Director of Diversity, invited Berry to campus after being inspired by her poem, "The Audacity of Inclusivity," for its moving message on equality and justice. "This year's campus theme bears the same name as we strive at North Park to make bold efforts to provide a sense of belonging and equitable support for all," said Myricks.

North Park's Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life promotes ongoing programming utilizing a social justice lens, deepening its actions towards an inclusive, intercultural campus environment. Called to pursue lives of significance and service, North Park strives to cultivate spaces of inclusivity.

This Facebook live event on January 19th 12:30-2:30pm is free and open to the public.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

