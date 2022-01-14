Sun Nuclear Announces 2022 QA & Dosimetry Symposium (QADS) Program

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced the full program for the 2022 QA & Dosimetry Symposium (QADS), April 8-9, in Orlando, Florida. Hosted by Sun Nuclear, QADS is the premier Continuing Education event focused exclusively on Quality and Patient Safety in Radiation Oncology. In its 13th occurrence, QADS offers attendees timely and clinically relevant continuing education.

2 Days, 6 Session Themes, 20+ Presentations

QADS attendees can expect lively discussion and continuing education on diverse topics across six session themes:

Safety & Quality Control in Challenging Environment

Cybersecurity in Healthcare

Commissioning & QA for Stereotactic Modalities

Advances in Treatment Delivery & Quality Assurance

How to Detect Errors in Patient Treatment

Practical Dosimetry & QA

"With QADS, our aim is to present topics that are most relevant to the medical physics community right now, building a program based on insights from industry associations, publications, community discussion forums, and feedback from our global customer base," said Eric Schloesser, Sun Nuclear President. "We're pleased to share the 2022 program, featuring multidisciplinary talks with practical guidance on Quality Assurance."

Many cancer centers and radiation therapy departments cite cyberattacks and the COVID-19 pandemic as major disruptors for them, leading to workflow interferences and operational discontinuity. QADS will feature a session on these particular challenges, including keynote presentation Cybersecurity Issues in RT and Solutions, as well as a presentation on Incident Learning in Challenging Times - A Physician's Perspective, addressing the pandemic through the lens of incident learning and how clinical processes have changed for the short-term or beyond.

Sun Nuclear is also pleased to welcome Ehsan Samei, Ph.D., to its QADS program. Dr. Samei is the Chief Imaging Physicist at Duke University, the AAPM President Elect, and the founder of the AAPM Medical Physics 3.0 initiative, with the goal to redefine, reinvigorate, and promote the practice of sustainable excellence in medical physics. He will present learnings from this initiative and the implications for Diagnostic Imaging Quality Assurance.

The full QADS program can be seen at qasymposium.com. QADS has applied to CAMPEP for approval of 14 MPCEC hours. QADS is also seeking MDCB, SAM credits, as well as Medical Error and General Credits approved by the FL Council of Medical Physicists.

Registration to attend QADS is open now, and early registration pricing is available through January 21, 2022. QADS will take place at the JW Marriot Orlando, Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa. Sun Nuclear is committed to following all COVID-related protocols in accordance with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for the safety of all attendees, speakers and staff in attendance.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation

Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

