Equidox Releases On-Prem Version

Cleveland, OHIO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equidox is a premier PDF remediation software product of Onix Networking. The software uses AI-powered Smart Detection Tools to simplify converting PDFs to make them accessible for assistive technology users. It's easy enough for accessibility novices yet robust enough for seasoned accessibility professionals.

In response to FedRAMP and other security requirements, Equidox has developed an on-premises version of this best-in-class software. This solution is ideal for government agencies, banks, insurance companies, healthcare, and any other organization with strict security protocols that requires their content to remain under the umbrella of their security protocols.

Equidox also offers custom, high-volume automated solutions that provide accessible versions of recurring PDF statements, invoices, and reports, on-demand. These high-volume solutions are built to work seamlessly with an organization's existing workflows.

"It's exactly the same software, but it runs on your secure environment," says Pat Needles, Executive Director of Sales. "No data goes outside your network, there are no cloud dependencies, and no internet access is required. Plus it's as fast as your internal network. We're excited to offer this version of our software for those who are required to meet specific security protocols."

With all of the core functionality of the cloud-based SaaS version of Equidox, the on-premise version was developed to allow users to remediate inaccessible PDF documents without storing any potentially sensitive document data outside the confines of their organization's network. It is designed to run on an organization's own enterprise technology infrastructure as a virtual appliance, using an organization's existing network rather than the internet. Equidox will work with your in-house IT and Support teams to implement our solutions in your own secure on-prem environment.

About Equidox

Equidox is the flagship digital accessibility division of Onix Networking Canada. EquidoxTM software is a web-based and on-premises PDF remediation tool that uses smart detection tools to convert inaccessible PDF documents into WCAG 2.0 AA-compliant HTML and accessible PDF and EPUB 2 content. Equidox also offers professional document remediation services and accessibility consulting services.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Equidox also has Canadian offices in Ottawa and Montreal.

For more information, visit www.equidox.co .

