PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: NEW LICENCE GRANTED IN THE U.S.A.

PISA, Italy, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialising in mineral- and iron-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, has been granted a patent in the United States for use of Cetylated Fatty Acids (CFA).

The patent, granted with number "US 11,186,536", further consolidates PharmaNutra's intellectual property rights for the use of Cetylated Fatty Acids (CFA), the functional ingredient contained in the Cetilar®-branded formulations for the treatment and prevention of muscular and articular problems. Specifically, the new patent safeguards a series of specific stages in the production process. Above all, it envisages both topical and oral use of CFA-based formulations.

Thanks to the development of patents based on complexes of highly concentrated cetylated fatty acids, in recent years PharmaNutra S.p.A. has become one of the top emerging players on the market for medical devices for the rehabilitation of muscle and joint capacity. The granting of the new patent is further consolidation of the patented technologies of the PharmaNutra group, which in 2020, in the USA, was granted, in order: (i) a process patent for CFA production; (ii) registration of the Cetilar® brand; (iii) GRAS designation for its CFA-based oral formulations.

"Another important step in our conquest of the American market. This is a long and complicated journey which, on completion, will open up new scenarios and ample growth prospects for PharmaNutra and our Cetilar® brand, in particular in a country with huge potential," said Andrea Lacorte, Chairman and co-founder of the PharmaNutra Group.

