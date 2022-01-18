Accolite Digital positioned in the Established Zone in Digital Engineering Services in Zinnov Zones 2021 ER&D Services Report

BANGALORE, India and DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite Digital, a best-in-class digital transformation services provider, has been positioned in the Established Zone in Digital Engineering Services by Zinnov, a global Management Consulting and Strategy Advisory firm, in its annual Zinnov Zones for Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) Services 2021 ratings.

Additionally, Zinnov positions Accolite Digital in the 'Established Zone' in ER&D Services Overall, 'Leadership Zone' in ER&D Small and Medium Service Providers, 'Expansive Zone' in AI Engineering, 'Execution Zone' in Telecommunication, and 'Breakout Zone' in Software cybersecurity.

"Accolite Digital's breadth and depth of product engineering proficiency across product strategy and design, AI/ML, Cloud & Automation, and Cybersecurity, have helped the firm to be recognized as a leader in the Zinnov ER&D Zones – Small and Medium Service Providers 2021 category. Accolite's capabilities across Low Code frameworks, Conversational AI platform, Data Analytics, and AI/ML enable it to deliver successful digital outcomes for its enterprise customers across BFSI, Telecom, Media, and Healthcare verticals," commented Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

"Accolite Digital aspires to be the world's preferred Digital Engineering Services provider and scale revenues 5X by 2025 through organic and inorganic mechanisms. Through our investments in industry-leading solutions and frameworks, we are well-positioned to solve complex, real-world digital challenges faced by our clients," said Leela Kaza, Founder and CEO of Accolite Digital. "This placement in Zinnov Zones strengthens our unique positioning as a leading provider of digital transformation services across multiple dimensions."

About Accolite Digital

Accolite Digital is a leading digital transformation services provider that delivers design-driven, complex digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. Accolite provides these services to banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. With more than 2,500 professionals globally, Accolite has presence across United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India, with digital labs in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Chennai. For more information, visit: www.accolite.com.

About Zinnov

Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, with presence across 4 continents and core expertise in Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, and Outsourcing Advisory. Since its inception in 2002, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Global Fortune 500 customers and provided actionable insights. For more details: www.zinnov.com.

