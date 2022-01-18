Alkermes to Present Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced plans to present a poster related to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin), the company's novel, investigational, engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium, taking place Jan. 20-22, 2022. The poster highlights clinical data related to advanced GI cancers from ARTISTRY-1, a phase 1/2 study evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of nemvaleukin administered intravenously as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), and preclinical data from the study of nemvaleukin in combination with novel agents in GI cancers.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract: 659

Title: Nemvaleukin alfa combination therapy for gastrointestinal (GI) cancers: preclinical evidence and clinical data from the ARTISTRY-1 trial

Presenter: Ulka N. Vaishampayan, M.D., Professor, Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan

Presentation Date: The poster, along with a pre-recorded presentation, will be available on the ASCO GI virtual meeting platform beginning Jan. 20, 2022.

About Nemvaleukin Alfa ("nemvaleukin")

Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to preferentially expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by selectively binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the Nemvaleukin Clinical Development Program

ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials in the ARTISTRY program include: ARTISTRY-1, ARTISTRY-2, ARTISTRY-3, ARTISTRY-6 and ARTISTRY-7.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Sourojit Bhowmick, Ph.D., +1 781 609 6397

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alkermes plc