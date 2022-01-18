Evidence Partners and Clarivate Form Channel Partnership to Promote and Sell DistillerSR to EndNote Customers

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Evidence Partners® Inc., a pioneer in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR™, and Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the creation of a channel partnership to promote and sell DistillerSR subscriptions to Clarivate customers worldwide through its global multichannel sales and marketing facilities, including the Clarivate Innovation Exchange.

DistillerSR automates the management of literature collection, triage and assessment using AI and intelligent workflows to reduce the time it takes to complete a systematic review by as much as 60 percent. Clarivate's EndNote™ 20, meanwhile, is a reference management solution that enables researchers and students to efficiently manage their bibliographies and references when writing research papers and essays.

In a joint presentation at the Medical Librarian Association (MLA) 2021 Virtual Conference last year, representatives from Evidence Partners and Clarivate explained how the complementary use of EndNote and DistillerSR enables reviewers to complete their projects faster, more accurately and more transparently. A post-event blog co-authored by the presenters, The Best of Both Worlds: Use EndNote and DistillerSR Together to Produce Better Systematic Reviews, describes the details of the presentation.

"This alliance with Clarivate will further accelerate the accessibility of DistillerSR to our academic markets," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, Evidence Partners. "The combination of DistillerSR and EndNote, two best-of-breed research products, will enable researchers to further accelerate their important work, resulting in the faster publication of more accurate evidence-based research."

Gavin Coney, VP and Global Head of Partnerships, Clarivate, said: "We accelerate innovation by ensuring researchers can find the right tools for the right job. Performing strategic literature reviews quickly and efficiently has long been a pain point for researchers, and this is a problem DistillerSR and EndNote can help with, ensuring reviewers can undertake reviews speedily and with trust in comprehensive results. We're delighted to add DistillerSR to the Clarivate Innovation Exchange, which provides researchers, publishers, biopharmaceutical device developers and scientists with novel solutions derived from combinations of our unique capabilities and those of our carefully selected partners."

Literature reviews are a cornerstone of evidence-based research. The challenge is that they have traditionally been difficult, time consuming and error prone. More than 300 of the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, governments, NGOs and academic institutions trust DistillerSR to securely produce transparent, audit-ready and compliant literature reviews faster and more accurately than traditional, error-prone manual methods. As a result, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive health policy decisions, clinical practice guidelines and regulatory submissions.

