<span class="legendSpanClass">The inspiring story of celebrated entrepreneurs, Dale and Brian Karmie, now available on all major podcast sharing platforms</span>

ForeverLawn Officially Launches "Impact Without Limits" Podcast <span class="legendSpanClass">The inspiring story of celebrated entrepreneurs, Dale and Brian Karmie, now available on all major podcast sharing platforms</span>

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc.®, the synthetic grass industry leader, has officially launched the podcast Impact Without Limits, chronicling the story of cofounders Dale and Brian Karmie as they started ForeverLawn and the subsequent events shaping their personal and professional lives.

The podcast Impact Without Limits chronicles the story of cofounders Dale and Brian Karmie as they started ForeverLawn and the subsequent events shaping their personal and professional lives

"This podcast has something for everyone, in whatever stage of life they're in," says Bethany Adkins, podcast manager. She continues: "Working in the podcasting arena, I've heard many different podcasts--but Impact Without Limits sets itself apart from them all. Dale and Brian use the lost art of storytelling, sharing honest stories of their own successes and failures to motivate and encourage listeners. I've enjoyed listening and have taken away so much from each episode; I know anyone who listens will feel the same!"

This long-awaited continuation of their story, following the events featured in their book "Grass Without Limits", is available on all major podcast sharing platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio.

For more information regarding the podcast "Impact Without Limits", sign up for the podcast newsletter by visiting the ForeverLawn, Inc. Facebook or Instagram profile, or by emailing podcast@foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866-992-7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ForeverLawn)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForeverLawn