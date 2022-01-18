Global Life Sciences Executive joins Bedford Group Transearch's Healthcare Advisory Board

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bedford Group Transearch Life Sciences is proud to announce Rehan Verjee has joined their North American Healthcare Advisory Board.

"During a unique business environment in 2021, the formation of our inaugural Advisory Board played a key role in helping us to deliver unprecedented value and insight to our clients across the spectrum of healthcare, from early-stage Biotech and Medtech through to established pharma, medical device and healthcare service providers" said Howard Pezim, Co-Managing Director, North American Healthcare Practice. "Rehan is a wonderful and accretive addition to our already internationally accomplished group that includes, Jamie Condie, Retired Former President of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) USA and Canada, Cheryl MacDiarmid, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Strategy at ViiV Healthcare and Dr. Simon Pedder, CEO of Nirogy Therapeutics.

Darren Raycroft, Co-Managing Director, North American Healthcare added, "Rehan's deep skill set and refined capabilities in successfully bridging science and commercial, his breadth of global experience and perhaps most importantly, his passion for the Life Sciences will be of tremendous value to us as we continue to focus on supporting our clients current and emerging talent requirements in this new world of work."

Rehan Verjee

Rehan Verjee is an accomplished global biopharmaceutical leader, most recently with Merck KGaA as a member of the Healthcare Executive Committee holding senior executive roles that included Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer and President of EMD Serono Inc & Head of the Innovative Medicine Franchises. Rehan's breadth of experience spans R&D, Commercial, and Corporate strategic roles, inclusive of $2B+ in P&L leadership, managing organizations of1,000+ employees, driving growth, and securing major strategic transactions. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Tyra Biosciences, the Board of Directors of MassBio, and serves as a strategic advisor to TrialSpark. Rehan holds a Masters Degree in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry from the University of Oxford

ABOUT BEDFORD GROUP TRANSEARCH

Bedford Group Transearch is one of the Top 10 largest retained executive search firms in the world, with 60 offices in 40 countries. With North American Healthcare offices based in Toronto, Canada and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Bedford Group provides premium executive search and talent management solutions to a diverse group of healthcare clients, from start-ups to established multi-nationals, in the Life Sciences, Biotechnology and MedTech industries.

