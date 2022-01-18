Lupus Foundation of America Launches Online Self-Management Program, SELF, to Support People Living with Lupus

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) announced the launch of Strategies to Embrace Living with Lupus Fearlessly (SELF), a new online self-management program designed to help people with lupus build and enhance skills in four pillars of lupus self-management: managing symptoms, managing stress, managing medications and working with their healthcare team. SELF is the first and only online self-management program tailored to the specific needs of a person living with lupus, and it was developed by the LFA with guidance from people with lupus, their doctors, behavior change scientists and other experts.

The SELF program, accessible across all devices (smartphone, computer and tablet), serves as a virtual coach, providing easy to use tools, trackers, information, support and reminders to help individuals better manage lupus. During the onboarding process, users are asked questions about their lupus experience so that the SELF program can be tailored to the individual's needs. Throughout the course of the program, SELF users can decide what self-management skills to work on and when, and what tools to use based on their level of readiness to improve skills.

"We're thrilled to provide people living with lupus with a convenient and personalized self-management program that allows them to be their best self," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "In developing SELF, careful consideration and evaluation went into creating helpful tools, information, advice and support around four pillars of lupus management. No matter how long someone has been living with lupus, SELF can help them recognize and reduce symptoms and flares, cope with the stress of lupus and ultimately get the support they need when they want it."

Some key features of the platform for people with lupus include:

SELF Activity Center. This activity portal provides access to resources, tools, and activities that are tailored to the user's specific needs and can be completed at their own pace.

Symptom Tracker. Users can track and make notes about their symptoms daily, so that they can recognize patterns.

Medication Tracker. Users can keep track of all their medications in one place.

Journal. Users can take notes at doctor's appointments, jot down questions to discuss at future appointments, or simply write about their mental and physical health.

SELF users can also connect with their peers in the lupus community and get their questions answered by the LFA's health education specialists. Furthermore, users can opt-in to receive personalized text message tips and reminders.

"I love how the SELF program meets users where they are in their lupus journey. Whether you're newly diagnosed or have been living with lupus for some time, SELF provides easy to understand and very useful tools and information to help you feel more in control of this difficult disease," shared Shira Walker, lupus warrior. "The symptom tracker and text reminders keep me on track, and I can choose to easily share that information with my doctor. SELF is truly a one-stop resource for lupus self-management, and I encourage other people with lupus to take advantage of this helpful program."

SELF is free and available to people with lupus ages 18 years and over. Learn more about SELF and how to participate at Lupus.org/SELF.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus , one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org .

