Natural Products Expo West 2022 Returns to the Anaheim Show Floor March 8-12, with Safety and Sustainability at the Core of the Event Experience

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo West, part of the New Hope Network family of brands, is committed to gathering the natural and organic community in person at the Anaheim Convention Center March 8-12, 2022, prioritizing a safe and comfortable experience for all participants. The show will be the first Expo West in Anaheim since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and follows the successful Natural Products Expo East event held in Philadelphia September 22-25, 2021.

Event organizers are anticipating strong turnout from leading retailers, innovative exhibitors, pioneering sponsors and changemaking industry partners, based on a spike in event registrations and retailer commitments since the start of 2022. Those attending to re-connect with colleagues and focus on the future of the nearly $300 billion natural and organic industry can expect an exciting show with best-in-class health and safety measures.

"The Jimbo's Buying Team is looking forward to Expo West 2022 and interacting with the natural foods community in person! Not only is it an opportunity to catch up with owners, vendors and brokers, but it is the perfect venue to explore and experience new products. Expo West is always a highlight of the year and we are excited to be back!" said Kelly Hartford, Director of Marketing, Jimbo's Naturally.

Expo West is following similar registration trends as Expo East in September. The first industry event to return in-person, Expo East provided a valuable opportunity for in-person discovery, drawing retailers from stores such as Kroger, Whole Foods, Earth Fare, Dawson's Market, Freshly and many more, who sought out the hottest products in organic and natural foods; clean beauty and home products; and supplements and ingredients.

The quality Expo East audience resulted in a strong return on investment for many exhibitors, a trend expected at Expo West. Exhibitor Joe Christensen of NuSkool Snacks noted, "I'm so happy you put Expo East on New Hope. We met everyone we wanted to meet. Wegman's, the Whole Foods team, 7-11, CVS and several investors we're courting. Honestly, if [Expo East] didn't happen right now, I'm not so sure this company would be around in several months. Thank you so much for putting this on and can't wait for Expo West!"

"We are hearing the industry is ready to get back together in Anaheim and needs to convene to move forward and achieve greater prosperity for all. New Hope is excited to bring back the unique magic of Expo West so that it can be a catalyst to bring more health, joy and justice to all people, while also regenerating the planet," said Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader at Informa Markets' New Hope Network.

Expo West 2022 will see the return of a robust lineup of events and education as with years past. Highlights include Climate Day, the annual State of Natural & Organic session, Pitch Slam, Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, a JEDI Community Happy Hour, and Evenings on the Plaza with live music.



Industry members who are unable to attend in-person this year will have access to the new Natural Products Expo Virtual Community platform opening February 1. Virtual events will begin February 16 with the Natural Products Expo Kickoff and will include a trend session with SPINS, the live announcement of NEXTY Award winners and more virtual extensions of the in-person Expo West event.

"We are prepared and excited to host a safe and valuable Expo West as we gather this strong community once again. We gained valuable insights through successfully hosting Expo East and implementing policies that ensured the health and safety of the industry members who gathered in Philadelphia. The outpouring of gratitude we received following that show fuels us today, and we are working diligently to create another positive, productive and inclusive environment for all," said Lacey Gautier, Vice President of Events, Informa Markets' New Hope Network.

Masks will be required while indoors at the Anaheim Convention Center and all surrounding hotels and venues, and KN95 masks will be available on-site. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative covid test will be required of all event participants. New Hope Network continues to adhere to and support local and CDC guidelines and is working closely with the Orange County health agency to outline policies with support from local authorities.

"Natural Products Expo West is one of the most important shows we host, and we know how important this event is to the natural and organic community," said Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu. "Attendees can take confidence in the safety protocols planned for Expo West as well as the leading public health role Anaheim is playing to welcome a prosperous and healthy event in March."

To help answer questions and share more details about Expo West with the community, New Hope will host a Townhall/Live Q&A session on Friday January 21 at 9AM Pacific/ 12PM Eastern. Speakers will include members of the New Hope leadership team and John Cordier, CEO of Epistemix, a technology company that helps event organizers use data to inform their health and safety decisions

