NortonLifeLock Drives Cyber Safety Education and Awareness as the Signature Sponsor of Data Privacy Week

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety1, today announced it is the signature sponsor of Data Privacy Week, a global effort to empower individuals to manage their online privacy and encourage businesses to respect privacy and safeguard data. In support of this initiative, NortonLifeLock is sharing Cyber Safety insights and will be a keynote speaker of the National Cybersecurity Alliance event, "Data Privacy Week 2022: The Data Privacy Balancing Act" on January 26, 2022.

Hosted by the National Cybersecurity Alliance, Data Privacy Week is taking place virtually this year from January 24 through 28 and is the largest annual coordinated privacy awareness and education campaign in North America. According to an upcoming report from NortonLifeLock, almost half of Americans (45%) report they have experienced cybercrime in the past year2. As privacy and online tracking continue to be a growing concern, NortonLifeLock provides the education, tools and resources to help consumers keep their devices and data secure.

"During Data Privacy Week, we are helping put control back into the hands of consumers by providing resources and insights to demystify online tracking and empower consumers to live their digital lives on their own terms," said Petros Efstathopoulos, Global Head of Research for NortonLifeLock. "With new and more advanced techniques being deployed, online tracking is more pervasive than ever. In fact, the largest trackers know about 50 percent of browsing history for nearly all online users."

Efstathopoulos will be a keynote speaker at Data Privacy Week 2022 on Wednesday, January 26th at 1:40 p.m. ET, sharing his insights on online tracking in his talk titled, "I Know What You Did Last Summer. Also This Summer. Also Yesterday." Registration information is available here.

NortonLifeLock is additionally championing Data Privacy Week with the following:

Tuesday, January 25 at 2 p.m. ET . Experts, including Efstathopoulos, will discuss data privacy and good data collection practices for small and large organizations. Presentation and panel discussion at the Cybersecure My Business webinar, "Respecting Privacy: Managing Data Collection in your Business" onat. Experts, including Efstathopoulos, will discuss data privacy and good data collection practices for small and large organizations.

Tuesday, January 27 at 2 p.m. ET , from National Cybersecurity Alliance's handle @staysafeonline to educate individuals and small businesses on data privacy best practices. Participation in the Data Privacy Week Twitter Chat onat, from National Cybersecurity Alliance's handle @staysafeonline to educate individuals and small businesses on data privacy best practices.

Publishing additional insights on staysafeonline.org 's blog about internet tracking and how NortonLifeLock helps consumers maintain their data privacy.

Opt-in to Cyber Safety and learn how NortonLifeLock can help you protect your connected devices, online privacy and identity at nortonlifelock.com.

For more information about Data Privacy Week and how to participate, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.

1 No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

2 The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NortonLifeLock among 1,000 adults aged 18+. The survey was conducted November 15 through December 7, 2021.

