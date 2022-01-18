SPREAD LOVE WITH ETHEL M® CHOCOLATES THIS VALENTINE'S DAY WITH ONLINE CHOCOLATE TASTING EXPERIENCES AND DECADENT GIFTS

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ethel M® Chocolates announced the return of its online tasting experiences to help connect friends, family and partners this Valentine's Day, whether they live in the same city or across the country. The tasting experiences give friends and loved ones the chance to enjoy the brand's delicious, fresh-crafted gourmet chocolates from the comfort of their own homes.

Ethel M® Chocolates Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Virtual Chocolate Tasting Experiences and Decadent Gifts

The online Chocolate Tastings will take place on Friday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. EST), as well as two sessions on Monday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) and 5:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. EST). Customers have the choice of which session to join. Upon purchasing an online Chocolate Tasting for two, Ethel M Chocolates will ship attendees a tasting kit which will include Ethel M Chocolates' signature, satin heart box filled with 14 chocolates, two tasting mats and a Zoom link to join the fun, sensory-filled experience. The online Valentine's Day weekend tasting experiences are 45-60 minutes and are available for $50.

"We always look forward to this time of the year," said Lisa Vannerson, Marketing and PR Manager, Ethel M Chocolates. "It's a holiday that brings not only couples, but also friends and family together, and this year, we want to encourage all to use these tasting experiences to do just that. It's an easy and delicious way to indulge in a gourmet treat and reconnect with loved ones."

Ethel M Chocolates has options for gift giving as well, which are bound to bring a smile to faces of loved ones near or far. There's something for every budget, including a new five-piece Love Collection, Large and Small Design-Your-Own Heart Boxes, and Large and Small Prepacked Heart Boxes, perfect for anyone.

The delectable Valentine's Day offerings can be viewed and ordered online at EthelM.com or by calling toll-free at 1-800-438-4356. To secure a spot for the online tasting visit https://www.ethelm.com/online-experiences.

For those in the Las Vegas area, Ethel M Chocolates also has a variety of activities available to spice up your Valentine's Day. Make a reservation to stop by the Ethel M Chocolates three-acre Cactus garden for the brand's annual 'Lights of Love' display where the grounds will be lit up in red, purple, pink and white lights every night for two weeks beginning January 30. Reservations and a non-refundable $5 fee per group of 6 people are required. The $5 fee will be donated to Three Square Food Bank and Help of Southern Nevada.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, including the flagship store, factory and cactus garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid Airport, visit www.EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Chocolate North America, dedicated to creating authentic chocolates with no artificial preservatives. 2021 marked the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it continues its efforts to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate factory and Botanical Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, NV. For more information on the Botanical Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE Mars Wrigley