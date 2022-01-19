Martha Stewart CBD Launches its First-Ever Category Expansion with New Line of CBD Wellness Topicals

New Super Strength CBD Cream, Sleep Science CBD Cream and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream Add to Martha's Wellness Portfolio

­­SMITHS FALLS, ON and NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals, marking the brand's first-ever category expansion in its growing CBD portfolio. Martha Stewart CBD provides consumers with an easy way to manage their needs throughout the day with convenient and trusted CBD products – including gummies, oils, softgels and the new CBD Wellness Topicals. Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals offer simple solutions that are easy to use, easy to love, and are a part of Martha's wellness portfolio.

Developed to improve daily wellbeing in specific ways, the topicals line consists of Super Strength CBD Cream designed for muscle recovery, Sleep Science CBD Cream designed for better sleep and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream designed for stress management. Each product is formulated with market leading levels of CBD, powerful co-actives and proven-to-work aroma-technology formulated specifically for each need, all carefully balanced for optimal results.

"I believe that living well can be simplified by focusing on practical and effective solutions, which is why I created this line of CBD Wellness Topicals with the Canopy Growth team," says Martha Stewart. "I am thrilled to help improve our customers' daily lives through proven formulations that make wellness accessible and convenient, with offerings that address muscle discomfort, sleep deprivation, and stress."

The effective formulas were created by Martha in partnership with Marquee Brands and Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company. Leveraging Canopy Growth's unparalleled consumer insights and continued innovation in the space, the new line uses cutting edge aroma-technology proven to activate key areas of the brain to induce mood state change around the areas of relaxation, reduced anxiety, emotion and memory.

"Martha Stewart CBD offers consumers simple solutions to improve everyday wellness, and we're thrilled to expand into a new category with the launch of these CBD Wellness Topicals," said Dr. Anna Persaud, Vice President of Skincare & Topicals at Canopy Growth. "Proven to work and tested with consumers, these high-quality, effective topicals solutions are scientifically formulated and rigorously tested at the peak of industry standards, and the new line represents the latest innovation in Martha Stewart's growing portfolio of accessible CBD offerings."

Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals are formulated with US-derived broad-spectrum CBD, with the line featuring market leading levels of CBD with the lowest price per mg of CBD versus competitors. At launch, each SKU will be available for purchase in 20mL, 50mL and 150mL sizes.

Super Strength CBD Cream for muscle recovery, featuring powerful co-actives, including magnesium and ginger

Sleep Science CBD Cream for better sleep, featuring aroma-technology essential oils, including lavender & vetiver

Daily De-Stress CBD Cream for stress management, featuring aroma-technology essential oils, including neroli & ho wood

For more information on these new offerings, please visit marthastewartcbd.com, where the full lineup is available, or follow @marthastewartcbd on Instagram. Martha Stewart CBD is now available on an affiliate program. Sign up to participate via the link here: https://bit.ly/3jM0cTh.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

